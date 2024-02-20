Workdry International acquires Vanderkamp Group

Workdry International, a water handling and treatment solutions company based in Europe, announced that it has acquired Netherlands-based temporary pumping solutions company Vanderkamp Group.

The acquisition strengthens Workdry’s offering of rental solutions for the handling and treatment of water and wastewater.

The acquisition, backed by independent fund manager Arcus Infrastructure Partners (Arcus) as Workdry’s majority shareholder, will see Workdry immediately establishing a presence in pump rental solutions in the Netherlands and north-west Europe more broadly, while joining up with the technical team at Vanderkamp to improve its engineered solutions offering across the entire business.

Vanderkamp’s operations in the Netherlands, including Vanderkamp Pompen and Vanderkamp Service, will continue under the name Vanderkamp – The Dutch Water Engineers, operating as the international pump rental solutions division of Workdry.

The UK-based Vanderkamp activities will be gradually integrated into Workdry’s existing UK operations, including its market-leading Selwood pump rental solutions business.

Rick van der Kamp, currently CEO at Vanderkamp, will continue to lead the Vanderkamp business while also taking a senior management role within the Workdry group to promote technical excellence, build on his long history of water management innovation and drive international business development.

“We have long been admirers of Vanderkamp, whose focus on technical excellence and outstanding service reflects our own values as a leader in engineered pumping solutions,” said Richard Brown, CEO, Workdry International. “Bringing Vanderkamp into the Workdry group increases our presence in Europe in line with our strategic growth ambitions, and enables us to provide both Selwood and Vanderkamp customers with access to an extended fleet, a comprehensive branch network and a growing team of pump rental solutions experts. I am delighted to welcome Rick and the team at Vanderkamp into the Workdry family.”

“We are proud to join the Workdry family which will accelerate our global ambitions as The Dutch Water Engineers. With additional resources, Vanderkamp will continue to excel in what we do best – conceptualising and delivering cutting-edge solutions,” said Rick van der Kamp said. “As part of Workdry, we aim to expand our knowledge and technology, surpassing customer expectations. Equally important is providing certainty and stability to all stakeholders – employees, customers, and suppliers.”