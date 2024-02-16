Victaulic acquires Utility Coatings & Fabrication Inc.

Victaulic, a manufacturer of mechanical pipe-joining, fire protection and flow control solutions, announced that it has acquired Utility Coatings & Fabrication (UCF), located in West Jordan, Utah.

Utility Coatings & Fabrication was founded in 1988 and is located in West Jordan, Utah. UCF provides expert services for manufacturing fabricated pipe and fitting solutions, as well as protective coatings and lining capabilities.

Victaulic says that the acquisition supports its growth in the infrastructure, waterworks, energy and commercial construction markets by increasing capacity for large-diameter piping solutions, fabrications and coatings, and linings capabilities. It will also help the company to manufacture these products in the United States.

“This acquisition represents Victaulic’s fourth consecutive investment in the last four years, highlighting the company’s strategic vision for ongoing growth,” said Rick Bucher, president and CEO of Victaulic. “Victaulic remains dedicated to meeting the demands of our North American customer base through the expansion of manufacturing capacity in the western United States.”

“This marks an exciting new chapter for our company,” said Jeff Dahle, CEO of UCF. “We are confident that merging the capabilities of UCF with Victaulic, a globally renowned industry leader, will open up new opportunities for growth and innovation for our collective customers.”

The addition of the UCF business includes more than 21,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over five acres of land. Since 2011, Victaulic has added over 1.4 million square feet of foundry and manufacturing capacity in North America.