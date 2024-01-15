Guilford, Pennsylvania awarded $1.3M for wastewater, water infrastructure

Pennsylvania officials have announced nearly $1.342 million in state grants for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects in Guilford Township, Franklin County.

“The $1 million grant for Guilford Township Authority is part of a larger project to expand Guilford sewer service to the Town of Marion to hundreds of homes, two schools, commercial businesses and The Marion Volunteer Fire Department,” said Rep. Rob Kauffman. “The project will eliminate on-lot systems in an area prone to failing septic systems contaminating groundwater aquifers, as well as provide for the planned growth of the community.”

The Guilford Water Authority was also recognized with a $342,000 grant for the Scotland Road water main replacement project. This project will update and modernize water distribution infrastructure to provide improved fire flow and community water service for residents in the Village of Scotland.

The Guilford Township Authority Grant is being funded with money from the federal COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that is disbursed through the H20 PA Program. The Guilford Water Authority Grant is being funded with money from the federal COVID-19 ARPA funds administered through the PA Small Water and Sewer (SWS) Program.

Established by the General Assembly in 2008, the H2O PA Program provides for single- year and multi-year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects; and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams.

The SWS Program provides grants for small water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure projects. Municipalities and municipal authorities that own and maintain a public water supply, sanitary sewer or stormwater systems are eligible to apply as long as their projects exceed a total cost of $30,000.