NV5 Global awarded San Bernadino County septic to sewer contract

NV5 Global, an engineering services company, announced that it has been awarded a $5 million contract by the Hi-Desert Water District to help transition on-site septic systems in San Bernadino County, California to a centralized sewer wastewater system.

NV5 will serve as the owner’s representative for Phases 2 and 3 of the Hi-Desert Water District’s septic-to-sewer project. The two-year contract will transition approximately 4,000 residences.

The project is part of a 64-mile sewer collection system that the district is constructing to decrease the reliance on septic tanks in its service area. NV5 will also deliver expertise in design review, environmental compliance support, grant funding assistance, and construction management and inspection services.

"Water treatment systems improve quality of life and positively impact the environment by reducing surface water pollution and recharging groundwater supplies,” said Dickerson Wright, chairman and CEO of NV5. “NV5 is pleased to contribute to this project which will improve water infrastructure for Hi-Desert Water District customers while enhancing the community’s environmental sustainability.”