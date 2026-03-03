Sarasota reports 14,000-gallon wastewater spill into Sarasota Bay

A significant wastewater spill of approximately 14,000 gallons occurred in Sarasota Bay due to a broken force main near West John Ringling Causeway, prompting environmental monitoring and cleanup efforts.
March 3, 2026
ID 51763047 @ Sean Pavone | Dreamstime.com
Sarasota Florida Bay

The City of Sarasota has confirmed that about 14,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled into Sarasota Bay on March 1 after a connector on a 14-inch force main broke near West John Ringling Causeway Park, according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

City staff were alerted when water was observed surfacing in the park and found that soil erosion likely caused by past hurricane activity had shifted the concrete vault over a 2-inch air-release valve, breaking the saddle attached to the force main.

Crews stopped the discharge by installing a repair clamp and undertook cleanup measures, including applying lime, washing down the affected area, and vacuuming spill remnants for proper disposal at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Signs have been posted at the site, and water sampling is underway to assess potential impacts.

The incident marks one of several recent wastewater system failures in the region and underscores ongoing infrastructure challenges for utilities managing aging force mains and air-release components.

Public health notes: The spill reached surface waters in Sarasota Bay, a primary recreational and ecological resource, prompting environmental and water quality monitoring. Officials urge residents and visitors to follow any posted advisories as results from ongoing sampling become available.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Odor complaints are potential indicators of deeper infrastructure issues
Cracking the code on acceptance of direct potable water reuse
Champion Strut vs. The Competition
Sponsored
Champion Strut™ Live Inventory
Sponsored