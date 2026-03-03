Sarasota reports 14,000-gallon wastewater spill into Sarasota Bay

The City of Sarasota has confirmed that about 14,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled into Sarasota Bay on March 1 after a connector on a 14-inch force main broke near West John Ringling Causeway Park, according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

City staff were alerted when water was observed surfacing in the park and found that soil erosion likely caused by past hurricane activity had shifted the concrete vault over a 2-inch air-release valve, breaking the saddle attached to the force main.

Crews stopped the discharge by installing a repair clamp and undertook cleanup measures, including applying lime, washing down the affected area, and vacuuming spill remnants for proper disposal at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Signs have been posted at the site, and water sampling is underway to assess potential impacts.

The incident marks one of several recent wastewater system failures in the region and underscores ongoing infrastructure challenges for utilities managing aging force mains and air-release components.