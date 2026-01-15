Clearlake declares local emergency after force main rupture spills raw sewage

The City of Clearlake, California, has declared a local emergency following the rupture of a 16-inch wastewater force main on Robin Lane that released raw sewage into surrounding neighborhoods and waterways. The break occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2026, and affected infrastructure owned and operated by the Lake County Sanitation District (LACOSAN).

According to the city, the spill flooded areas south of Pond Road and north of Rumsey Road and spread into drainage ditches, Burns Valley Creek, and Clear Lake. An estimated 58 properties were directly impacted, many of which rely on private wells for drinking water. The city reported that multiple faulty valves prevented crews from isolating the leak, allowing the discharge to continue. Officials said impacts to the aquifer, stormwater system, roadways, and surface waters are ongoing and not yet fully known. The emergency declaration enables coordination of interagency response, use of mutual aid, and access to state and federal assistance as cleanup and recovery efforts continue.