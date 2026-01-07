Georgetown isolates 42-inch wastewater line failure after San Gabriel River spill

City of Georgetown Water Utility crews are responding to a major wastewater overflow caused by the failure of a 42-inch sewer line along the south fork of the San Gabriel River, west of I-35 near the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center. The spill, discovered Jan. 5 while crews investigated abnormal conditions at the Wolf Ranch lift station, released more than 100,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into the river, according to the city.

As of Jan. 7, crews had isolated the broken line and installed a dam in the river’s south fork, allowing repair work and an investigation into the cause and extent of damage to begin. Untreated wastewater was observed at the break location and downstream, prompting closures of portions of the South San Gabriel River Trail and advisories for the public to avoid contact with river water through San Gabriel Park, including Blue Hole Park. The city reported the incident to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and said updates will continue as repairs progress.

“I want to reassure our water customers that our water remains safe for consumption,” said Georgetown City Manager David Morgan in a press release. “Please avoid the area and river water through the San Gabriel and Blue Hole parks while we work to isolate and repair the wastewater line.”