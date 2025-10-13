Pentair prepares to launch Xcentric Impeller for XRW Series pumps in U.S.

Fibers of cloth, rope or other materials spin around in tanks at WEFTEC after passing through a chopper or shredder pump, but Pentair’s latest impeller makes that a thing of the past.

Known as the Xcentric Impeller Technology, the impeller on Pentair’s upcoming line of XRW Series pumps, which are set to launch in January 2026 in the U.S., allows materials to pass through the pump without being shredded, torn or chopped. Engineered in the Netherlands, the shape of this impeller eliminates clogging from rags, wipes or other similar debris in such a way as to also be fish friendly.

“We’ve been running with these same rags since the start of WEFTEC,” said Raymond Meijnen, manager of research and development for Pentair, on the third and final day of the largest conference as rags, gloves and other detritus flitted through the pump. “They still look almost like new.”