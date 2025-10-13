Pentair prepares to launch Xcentric Impeller for XRW Series pumps in U.S.
Key Highlights
- The Xcentric Impeller prevents clogging from rags, wipes, and debris, maintaining pump integrity and reducing maintenance needs.
- Operates effectively across a wide frequency range (5 Hz to 60 Hz), accommodating various regional power standards and flow requirements.
- Available in Europe, the XRW Series will launch in the U.S. in January 2026, offering high efficiency and performance for wastewater treatment facilities.
Fibers of cloth, rope or other materials spin around in tanks at WEFTEC after passing through a chopper or shredder pump, but Pentair’s latest impeller makes that a thing of the past.
Known as the Xcentric Impeller Technology, the impeller on Pentair’s upcoming line of XRW Series pumps, which are set to launch in January 2026 in the U.S., allows materials to pass through the pump without being shredded, torn or chopped. Engineered in the Netherlands, the shape of this impeller eliminates clogging from rags, wipes or other similar debris in such a way as to also be fish friendly.
“We’ve been running with these same rags since the start of WEFTEC,” said Raymond Meijnen, manager of research and development for Pentair, on the third and final day of the largest conference as rags, gloves and other detritus flitted through the pump. “They still look almost like new.”
Why pass whole solids rather than grind or chop?
Because it does not chop or shred materials as they pass through, the pump also does not contribute directly to microplastics issues as whole materials can pass through to be later captured by screens or headworks equipment. When designing solids handling pumps, he said efficiency is a challenge because solids handling comes at the expense of hydraulic efficiency or hydraulic performance.
“With this design, not so much,” Meijnen said.
The pump operates effectively at frequencies as low at 5 Hz and as high as 60 Hz, meaning variable frequency drives allow for a large performance range while also meeting the standard frequency needs of Europe (50 Hz) and the U.S. (60 Hz). They also cover flow rates up to 13,000 gallons per minute and heads up to 200 feet.
The pumps are already available in Europe, and the series will launch in the U.S. in 2026 where the pumps will be manufactured in Kansas City, Kansas.
Design and development of the Xcentric Impeller Technology
Initial development on the pump began in 2018 as a retrofit solution for existing pumps. The thought at the time was that replacing old impellers with this new design would be the most effective means to get the technology into the hands of utilities. Those retrofit installations began in 2019.
As the design iterated and improved, however, Pentair began development on a new line of pumps with the Xcentric Impeller as a focal point of the design. This was a strategic move to leverage scalability and capture the potential in the market that exists for a product of this type.
The pump also features and adjustable bearing construction that uses hydraulic oil to move the bearing to maintain high efficiencies and solids handling capabilities.