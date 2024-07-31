  • Subscribe
    1. Compliance & Regulations

    U.S. EPA resolves Clean Water Act violations with Washington company for $63,984

    July 31, 2024
    The U.S. EPA has resolved Clean Water Act violations with Enumclaw, Washington, company for $63,984.
    Photo 149004144 © Weerayuth Kanchanacharoen | Dreamstime.com
    66a90f51e0c750a17b39675b Dreamstime M 149004144

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Parker Hannifin Corporation, formerly Helac Corporation, will pay $63,984 for Clean Water Act violations at its facility in Enumclaw, Washington.

    In January 2023, EPA inspectors found several violations of the company’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) industrial stormwater permit including:

    • Failure to maintain a Stormwater Pollution Control Plan
    • Failure to sample and monitor stormwater discharges
    • Failure to maintain structural controls and measures
    • Failure to conduct routine site inspections

    In its investigation, the EPA also found a discharge though the facility’s outfall that was unbeknownst to the facility.

    The facility will improve its permit compliance by sampling and monitoring, reviewing and revising its Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan, maintaining stormwater control measures, conducting routine site inspections and reporting and keeping records as required by the permit.

    The enforcement action will help prevent pollution from entering Newaukum Creek.

    Newaukum Creek is a spawning area for protected species including Puget Sound Chinook, Coho, Steelhead and Cutthroat Trout.

    However, due to excessive levels of fecal coliform, reduced dissolved oxygen and high temperatures, Newaukum Creek is considered an impaired waterbody by the EPA and the Washington Department of Ecology.

    The Clean Water Act prohibits discharging pollutants from industrial sources into a water of the United States without an NPDES permit.

    Stormwater can pick up pollutants like chemicals, oils and sediment from industrial facilities which are then carried into waterways and harm fish and other aquatic life.

    The permit requires industrial sites to monitor, measure and reduce stormwater pollution leaving their facilities.

